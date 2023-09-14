DENVER (KDVR) — A recent analysis by Roof Gnome ranked Denver as one of the best U.S. cities for rooftop drinking.

The analysis compared cities with 18 metrics, considering rooftop bar and lounge accessibility, customer ratings, affordability, climate and more.

New York City was the No. 1 city by a long shot with the most rooftop bars and lounges and ranked first for accessibility and customer satisfaction.

Denver ranked No. 10 overall, and other Colorado cities were not far behind.

Other cities in the state tied for the most affordable rooftop drinking in the country, meanwhile one Colorado city tied for the least affordable rooftop drinking.

Longmont and Arvada placed in the top third of the ranking, with Longmont at 51 overall and Arvada at 76. Boulder was ranked at 103 overall.

Colorado cities ranked as most affordable for rooftop drinking in U.S.

Arvada, Longmont, Lakewood and Highlands Ranch were tied with a handful of other cities for the most affordable rooftop drinking in the U.S., according to the report.

Denver, however, was ranked at 147 for affordability, which was the second-best out of the top 10 cities.

Nearby, Aurora ranked 229 overall, with an affordability ranking of 172.

Lakewood and Highlands Ranch tied in rankings at 241 overall.

Colorado cities among the least affordable for rooftop drinking in U.S.

Centennial ranked at 165 on the list, with an affordability ranking of 206. Fort Collins was less affordable, with an overall ranking of 173 and an affordability ranking of 222.

Colorado Springs had even less affordable rooftop drinking options of the big Colorado cities listed, with an overall ranking of 190 and an affordability ranking at 228.

Westminster was found to have some of the least affordable rooftop drinking in the U.S, according to the report, with an overall ranking at 272 and an affordability ranking at 254. Several other cities are tied for the least affordable rooftop drinking along with Westminster.