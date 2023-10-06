DENVER (KDVR) — Not every house can give out full-sized candy bars on Halloween, but you can at least be the house that kids circle back to before bedtime.

FOX31 looked into Colorado’s favorite candy and here are the findings.

CandyStore.com, a bulk candy store, tracked its sales from the past 16 years and looked at the data in the months leading up to Halloween to determine each state’s favorite candy.

In Colorado specifically, Milky Way bars sold the most. Hershey’s Kisses and Twix followed in second and third place.

However, Colorado’s taste may be changing.

FOX31 polled its readers, the majority from Colorado, about the best Halloween candy. After almost 500 responses, there was a clear winner.

As of Oct. 5, at 9:00 a.m., Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups were the fan favorite with 35% of the 467 votes.

Best Halloween candy rated by FOX31 viewers

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups: 35% Snickers: 15% Candy Corn: 8% Twix: 7% Milky Way/Kit Kat: 5% M&M’s: 4% 3 Musketeers/Sour Patch Kids/Milk Duds: 3% Laffy Taffy/Skittles/Hot Tamales/Nerds/Hershey’s: 2% Starbursts/Whoppers: 1%

This matches the national favorite, which is also Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, according to CandyStore.com.

When it comes to what candy you should serve on Halloween in Colorado, your best chances are Reese’s or Twix. FOX31 viewers ranked Reese’s as the favorite candy with Twix placing in third.

Meanwhile, CandyShop.com put Twix as the third favorite candy, and Reese’s as the most popular candy nationally.

As for Halloween candy, you really can’t go wrong, as long as it’s not Whoppers.