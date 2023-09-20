DENVER (KDVR) — Coloradans love beer, and the Mile High City is one of the top cities in the U.S. when it comes to craft beer.
One benefit of cooler weather on the way is the beer varieties it brings to Colorado’s many breweries, like Oktoberfest lagers, pumpkin spice beers and apple pie sour ales.
Here are some Oktoberfest and fall-flavored beers brewed here in Colorado, a majority of which will be available at the Great American Beer Festival this weekend.
Local Oktoberfest beers
- Wibby Brewing: Wibtoberfest, ABV 5.4%
- Upslope Brewing Company: Oktoberfest Fesbier Lager, ABV 5.5%
- Telluride Brewing Company: Oktoberfish, ABV 6.2%
- Ska Brewing Company: Oktoberfest, ABV 6.1%
- Rock Bottom Brewery: Rocktoberfest, ABV 6.1%
- Old 121 Brewhouse: Oktoberfest, ABV 6.2%
- Mythmaker Brewing: Oktoberfest, ABV 5.8%
- Lone Tree Brewing Company: Oktoberfest, ABV 5.6%
- Living the Dream Brewing Company: Oktoberfest, ABV 5.9%
- Left Hand Brewing Company: Oktoberfest, ABV 6.6%
- Holidaily Brewing Company: Oktoberfest, ABV 4.5%
- Loveland Aleworks: Oktoberfest, ABV 5.2%
- Dry Dock Brewing Company: Docktoberfest, ABV 5.6%
- Barnett and Son Brewing Company: Oktoberfest, ABV 5.4%
- Breckenridge Brewery: Oktoberfest, ABV 6.0%
Local fall beers
- Mythmaker Brewing: Pumpkin Spice Ale, ABV 5.7%
- Lone Tree Brewing Company: Pumpkin Ale, ABV 6.0%
- Left Hand Brewing Company: Pumpkin Spice Latte Nitro, ABV 7.0%
- Holiday Brewing Company: Patchy Waters Pumpkin Ale, ABV 6.0%
- Loveland Aleworks: Apple Pie American Sour Ale, ABV 5.8%
- Dry Dock Brewing Company: Pumpkin Spice Bligh’s Barleywine Ale, ABV 13.0%
- Denver Beer Company: Hey! Pumpkin, ABV 5.4%
- Barnett and Son Brewing Company: Nevermore Pumpkin Ale, ABV 6.7%
- Breckenridge Brewery: Autumn Ale, ABV 7.0%
- Wiley Roots Brewing Company: Undead Apumpalyptica Pumpkin Spiced Latte, ABV 11.0%
Check the websites listed to find where to buy cans of the festive hops, or taprooms to sit and sip at.