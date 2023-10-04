DENVER (KDVR) — Oct. 4 marks one of the best days of the year: National Taco Day.

While the weekly celebration is known as Taco Tuesday, Wednesday is still a perfect day to try out some of Denver’s best tacos.

To determine the best taco spots, FOX31 scoured Google reviews and found the top-rated tacos in the metro area with at least 4.5 stars and over 1,000 reviews.

Here are the best taco spots near Denver.

Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina, located at 1294 S Broadway, ranked the highest out of the search results. The restaurant has 4.6 stars with 3,100 reviews. The Google reviews rave about the Taco Tuesday deal, which is $2 tacos.

Most people who dined at the restaurant recommended the al pastor tacos, which are served with pork, red onions, cilantro, pineapple and tomatillo salsa on a corn tortilla.

D’Corazon Mexican Restaurant, located at 1530 Blake St. Unit C, battled Adelitas for first place. This restaurant received 4.6 stars as well, but it had a lower number of reviews with 2,000.

“The best Mexican food I’ve had in Colorado! Authentic, spicy, delicious and all of us couldn’t help but clear our plates. A must go!” commented J Love on Google reviews. “The ONLY downside to this place is it’s loud, but that’s because so many people are enjoying their time, food, service and atmosphere. When the website says be prepared to make this a regular stop they were not lying, this is my new favorite stop!

While there are multiple Illegal Pete’s locations in Denver, the South Broadway location, at 270 S Broadway, ranked the highest with 4.5 stars and 2,600 reviews. People on Google reviews recommended the three Baja fish tacos, which are served with Alaskan pollock, cabbage, salsa fresca and Baja sauce on a corn tortilla.

There are two locations for Tacos Tequila Whiskey, but the York Street location was rated higher with 4.5 stars and 2,100 reviews.

“The tacos here are legit the best in the city without a doubt. The fish n’ beer, asada and the spicy tuna are the shining stars in my book!” commented Jo on Google reviews. “Mad love for this chill spot serving up incredible flavor! They double stack the tortillas which quickly transforms one very full taco into two medium size tacos and it’s absolute perfection. Please pardon the partially consumed taco on my plate in the photo. I could not wait to dive in!!”

While this spot, located at 1565 W Alameda Ave., has more than just tacos, the majority of reviews recommended the street tacos. The reviews averaged 4.5 stars with 1,400 reviews. Out of the reviews, every type of recommended taco was different. The positive reviews ranged from trying the al pastor to the Asada tacos.

It doesn’t have to be a Tuesday to try out a new taco place. Celebrate National Taco Day with Denver’s best tacos at these five locations.