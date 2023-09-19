DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for a good local bite on a budget, these three restaurants are for you.

USA Today sorted out 100 of the best cheap places to eat out of 28,000 options in 50 U.S. cities, and three Denver metro restaurants made the cut.

Plus, one Denver restaurant was named among the top 25 fast-food locations in the country.

No. 15 Turtle Boat – Colorado Poki Salads

Located at 2231 S. Broadway, Turtle Boat offers gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian and soy-free salads, according to its website.

This affordable eatery makes salads custom-made with a variety of proteins like dietary restriction-friendly options and seafood, including locally raised Colorado striped bass, trout, salmon and more.

No. 43 Urban Burma

According to its website, Urban Burma, located inside an international food hall at 10180 E. Colfax Ave. in Aurora, was the first Burmese restaurant in Colorado.

The menu features a variety of noodle dishes, curries, soup, stir fry, fried rice and salads, including a tea leaf salad. Vegan and gluten-free options are available for most dishes.

No. 52 Rise and Shine Biscuit Kitchen

Southern buttermilk biscuits are baked fresh daily at two Rise and Shine locations in Denver and a third in Lakewood.

The founder, Seth Rubin, was born in North Carolina and wanted to create a little piece of home in Denver, according to the website. So, he opened the biscuit kitchen to feed his craving for the biscuits he used to get at home.

Everything on the menu is less than $6, including biscuit sandwiches, cinnamon roll biscuits, tea, juice, soda, coffee and espresso drinks. Each day brings a unique flavor to the biscuit of the day, except the recurring Beer Biscuit Fridays.

The USA Today analysis also ranked the best fast-food locations in the U.S. The Denver In-N-Out Burger located at 4597 Central Park Blvd. was ranked 19th.