DENVER (KDVR) — One of the largest pumpkins grown in Colorado will be on display Tuesday, and you can watch it be carved.

On the concrete pad at the top of the UMB Amphitheater at the Denver Botanic Gardens sits a pumpkin that weighs over a thousand pounds.

On the morning of Halloween, the process for the hours-long pumpkin carving begins.

Pumpkin carving at Denver Botanic Gardens. Courtesy of Denver Botanic Gardens.

Pumpkin carving at Denver Botanic Gardens. Courtesy of Denver Botanic Gardens.

Pumpkin carving at Denver Botanic Gardens. Courtesy of Denver Botanic Gardens.

The pumpkin, named “Sweet Love,” was grown in Parker and weighs 1,687 pounds, according to the Denver Botanic Gardens.

Starting Tuesday morning, professional pumpkin carver Willy Tuz begins the four-hour endeavor of etching a botanical design into “Sweet Love.”

The carving of pumpkins follows centuries worth of history, which started in the 1600s when people in Ireland would carve spooky faces into turnips and potatoes to scare off evil spirits.

You can watch the pumpkin carving from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., weather permitting. All you need is a general admission pass to the garden.