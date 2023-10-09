DEVER (KDVR) — You might not be as creative as you think you are. Google Frightgeist pulled the top 500 costume searches from Google Trends to determine the most popular Halloween costumes locally and nationally for 2023.

Here are the costumes you will probably see the most this year.

Most popular costumes nationally

If you want to wear a trending costume, one of these top 10 costumes is your best bet. If you’re looking for something unique, you may have to try harder.

Witch Spider-Man Dinosaur Stranger Things Fairy Pirate Rabbit Cheerleader Cowboy Harley Quinn

Surprisingly, the most searched costumes aren’t all that basic. While a witch is a classic costume, there aren’t as many dinosaurs and “Stranger Things” characters roaming the street on Oct. 31.

The national list goes on to the top 100 costumes. If you need more ideas, or if you’re looking for something that’s not on the list, check out all the costumes on the website.

Most popular costumes in Denver

The most popular costumes in Denver are similar to the national favorite, except for a pumpkin.

Dinosaur Witch Stranger Things Spider-Man Pumpkin

You’d have better luck showing up as Harley Quinn in Denver over a pumpkin this year.

The map shows costume searches across the country, including specific areas. Based on your location, the website tracks the most common searches near you. There is also a list of the number one most searched costume in specific areas across the county.

For example, New York City’s most popular costume is a fairy, while Los Angeles’ most searched costume is Spider-Man.

Before you order your costume, be sure to look through this map so you can see just how many people may be twinning with you.