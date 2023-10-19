DENVER (KDVR) — Halloween can be a scary time for your budget when you factor in the cost of candy, decorations and the costumes your kids want to wear.

According to the National Retail Federation, spending on children’s costumes is expected to increase by 20% compared to last year.

A survey done by Power Reviews said 50% of people plan to limit their costume budget to $100 or less, while 16% hope to spend zero dollars. Many plan to save money by reusing Halloween items from previous years.

However, if your kid has outgrown their character costume from last year, Joy Fill near Wheat Ridge is a great option.

From now until Halloween, they are hosting a costume swap for kids. You can bring in your kid’s old costume and pick one on the rack to take home for free.

The costume is new to your child and costs nothing.

“The Halloween stores you see popping up every year, they have those bagged costume sets for kids and adults. I mean, they range from like $30 to $40 up to $100. It’s something your kid’s gonna wear one night, and for that expense, you can easily just come swap something here for free,” said Brittany Iseli, owner at Joy Fill. “We even had some people drop off some costume wear that their kids have saved over the years, which works great putting together different accessories to make your own costume.”

It’s also a great way to save the environment.

According to Hummingbird International, more than 35 million Halloween costumes are tossed into the landfill every year in the U.S. alone.

Often, costumes are fast fashion and are made with materials that are toxic in landfills. Some costumes can take up to 200 years to decompose, according to Hummingbird International.

“You’re really buying this costume, it may fit them for a few months, but they are not going to be able to wear it next year. Typically, people will just drop off their costumes or Goodwill or toss them in the trash. Usually, the materials they’re made from are not recyclable, they’re not made of cotton, you can’t bring them to a textile recycling facility. So, this is just a way for them to be used and loved again,” Iseli said.

Joy Fill is located at 4340 W. 35th Ave. and is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.