DENVER (KDVR) — Twenty years ago, Starbucks came out with its Pumpkin Spice Latte and the infamous flavor of pumpkin spice has seemingly become more and more popular throughout the years.

While you may be over the pumpkin spice mania, it’s actually coming back in style in Denver.

On Google Trends, the search for “pumpkin spice” is at an all-time high this year.

In the past 20 years, the term “pumpkin spice” doubled. This year has already reached the highest number of searches, and there’s still a month and a half left where it’s acceptable to flavor drinks with pumpkin spice.

The trend appears to have been rising for the past 10 years, but the searches stayed the same in the past five. However, that is not the case.

In the past five years, the search term “pumpkin spice” almost doubled from 2018. The most searches occurred at the start of fall this year.

Google trend results for “pumpkin spice” in Denver Colorado over the past five years.

So where has this trend re-emerged from?

Google Trends suggests that the craze isn’t just about the coffee. It’s more about the pumpkin spice flavor.

Google trend results for “pumpkin spice” in blue and “pumpkin spice latte” in red in Denver Colorado over the past 20 years.

The “pumpkin spice latte” search trend has stayed consistently lower than “pumpkin spice” over the last 20 years.

Pumpkin spice has grown bigger than coffee. Hefty created pumpkin spice trash bags last year, and Wendy’s hopped on the pumpkin spice drink trend, but this time it’s a pumpkin spice Frosty. This fall, there’s even a company selling pumpkin spice-flavored ham.

Whether or not you think the pumpkin spice trend has gotten out of hand, you might as well participate in Starbucks’s buy one pumpkin spice latte, get one free deal on Thursdays in September, because the flavor isn’t going anywhere when it’s fall in Denver.