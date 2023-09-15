DENVER (KDVR) — New England isn’t the only place that’s known for its fall colors. USA Today rated a Colorado destination as one of the best places in the U.S. to see fall foliage.

Colorado is the westernmost state on the list, with White River National Forest ranking 10th in the nation for fall colors.

The White River National Forest is known for its fall hikes that show off the aspen trees as they change colors from mid-September to early October.

USA Today recommended Maroon Bells and Hanging Lake for the best views of fall in the White River National Forest area.

Best destinations for fall foliage

The following 10 places made the list according to USA Today readers:

Keystone State Park – Pennsylvania Tahquamenon Falls State Park – Michigan Hocking Hills State Park – Ohio Ozark National Scenic Riverways – Missouri White Mountain National Forest – New Hampshire Great Smoky Mountains National Park – North Carolina and Tennessee Door County Coastal Byway – Wisconsin Mohonk Preserve – New York Watkins Glen State Park – New York White River National Forest – Colorado

While White River National Forest made the list, there are plenty of other places to see leaves in Colorado. Hikes like the Tenderfoot Mountain Trail near Frisco or the Colorado Trail at Kenosha Pass are other beautiful hiking spots for fall leaves.

If you don’t feel like making the trek to the mountains, leaves will start changing colors soon in Denver and you can check out places like City Park and Washington Park.