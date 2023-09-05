DENVER (KDVR) — You don’t need a tank of gas to go see the fall leaves change. While places like Breckenridge and Vail are extra colorful this year, leaves are changing in the Denver metro area as well. Here are some places nearby to go see some fall colors:

1. Washington Park

701 S. Franklin St.

Wash Park is filled with trees that will start to change colors in the next few weeks and will last throughout October. Jonathan Raleigh, a certified arborist at SavATree, said the colors in Wash Park will be especially bright in late October.

You can take a stroll through the shaded walkway or sit by the lake and enjoy the scenery.

2. City Park

2001 Colorado Blvd.

Watch the fall leaves change with the Denver skyline in the background.

City Park is another place in Denver where you can do some leaf peeping. There are trees surrounding the park and plenty of grass to relax on while you check out the fall colors.

3. Sloan’s Lake

1700 N. Sheridan Blvd.

Sloan’s Lake is another park where you can see the Denver skyline over the water. There’s more water than trees at Sloan’s Lake, but the view of the autumn trees reflecting off the water is hard to beat.

4. Cherry Creek Trail

2250 15th St.

The trail starts at Confluence Park and runs for 40 miles where you’re bound to see some trees along the way. You can walk or bike along the creek while admiring the changing leaves throughout the counties.

5. Governors Park

701 Pennsylvania St.

Leaves fill the sidewalks near Governors Park in the fall. The park is the perfect place to take a stroll after work or on your day off. In October, the leaves will be bright orange and ready for some fall photos.