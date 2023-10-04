DENVER (KDVR) — There are about two weeks left of prime leaf peeping conditions. FOX31 traveled west on Interstate 70 to capture some of Colorado’s gorgeous fall foliage.

If you can’t make it up to the high country this year, this photo gallery will be sure to get you in the fall mood.

The fall colors arrived a bit later than usual this year, so you still have time to grab that camera, stock up on snacks and head west to see the beautiful aspens.

Because Colorado had one of its wettest years on record, the state is having a particularly vivid year for fall foliage. FOX31 can attest to that after taking a trip out west.

Our team stopped at Frisco, Breckenridge, up Guanella Pass through Georgetown, stopped over at Kenosha Pass, and came back through Guanella Pass on the U.S. 285 side on Oct. 2.

If you are planning to go leaf-peeping this weekend, here are some of the stunning views you can expect. But be sure to hurry, some leaves have already fallen, like along Kenosha Pass where many trees were already bare.

Fall foliage peaking in downtown Frisco on Oct. 2, 2023 (KDVR)

Fall foliage peaking on Guanella Pass on Oct. 2, 2023. (KDVR)

Fall foliage peaking in in downtown Breckenridge on Oct. 2, 2023 (KDVR)

Fall foliage peaking in a grove at the Abyss and Burning Bear trailheads on Guanella Pass on Oct. 2, 2023 (KDVR)

Fall foliage peaking in a grove at the Abyss and Burning Bear trailheads on Guanella Pass on Oct. 2, 2023 (KDVR)

Fall foliage peaking on Guanella Pass on Oct. 2, 2023. (KDVR)

Fall foliage peaking on Guanella Pass on Oct. 2, 2023. (KDVR)

Fall foliage peaking on Guanella Pass on Oct. 2, 2023. (KDVR)

Fall foliage peaking on Guanella Pass on Oct. 2, 2023. (KDVR)

Fall foliage peaking on Guanella Pass on Oct. 2, 2023. (KDVR)

Fall foliage peaking on Guanella Pass on Oct. 2, 2023. (KDVR)

Fall foliage peaking on Kenosha Pass on Oct. 2, 2023. (KDVR)

Fall foliage peaking on Kenosha Pass on Oct. 2, 2023. (KDVR)

Fall foliage peaking in in downtown Breckenridge on Oct. 2, 2023 (KDVR)

Some fall foliage was spotted on the way to visit Isak Heartstone, the troll in Breckenridge on Oct. 2, 2023 (KDVR)

Fall foliage peaking in in downtown Breckenridge on Oct. 2, 2023 (KDVR)

Fall foliage peaking on Kenosha Pass on Oct. 2, 2023. (KDVR)



Fall foliage peaking on Kenosha Pass on Oct. 2, 2023. (KDVR)

Fall foliage peaking in a grove at the Abyss and Burning Bear trailheads on Guanella Pass on Oct. 2, 2023 (KDVR)

Fall foliage peaking in downtown Frisco on Oct. 2, 2023 (KDVR)

Fall foliage peaking in downtown Frisco on Oct. 2, 2023 (KDVR)

Fall foliage peaking in downtown Frisco on Oct. 2, 2023 (KDVR)

Fall foliage peaking in downtown Frisco on Oct. 2, 2023 (KDVR)

Fall foliage peaking on Guanella Pass on Oct. 2, 2023. (KDVR)

If you can’t make it west to Vail, Summit County, Aspen, Gunnison, and Grand Mesa by Oct. 10, don’t worry there is still time to head south.

According to the Pinpoint Weather team, the San Juan Mountains and the Sangre De Cristo Mountains will have prime conditions through Oct. 15.

If you captured some stunning fall foliage, be sure to share it with us. FOX31 has put together a gallery of photos submitted by viewers.

Now, if you are ready to skip over fall and jump right into winter, there are still weeks to go. October is usually the month the Mile High City sees snow for the first time. The average date for Denver’s first snow is Oct. 18, but as with all averages, it could come sometime before or after that.

Regardless if you are enjoying fall or just can’t wait for winter, the seasons are changing and so are the leaves.