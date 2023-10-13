DENVER (KDVR) — It’s still peak leaf-peeping season in many areas of Colorado, and the changing colors really pop out with the fresh blanket of snow that accumulated in the mountains this week.
Plus, several mountain ski resorts took advantage of the cool temperatures and fired up the snow guns, making for over a foot of snow in some areas.
Hazardous driving conditions are expected as mountain roads are particularly slick and snowy, but FOX31 has photos of the contrasting white powder and bright fall colors for your safety and viewing pleasure.
Crested Butte Mountain Resort
Purgatory Resort
Vail Mountain
It’s not too late to see the fall colors, but if you plan to go on a drive, prepare for hazardous road conditions in the mountains and be sure to pack emergency supplies and grab chains.