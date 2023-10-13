DENVER (KDVR) — It’s still peak leaf-peeping season in many areas of Colorado, and the changing colors really pop out with the fresh blanket of snow that accumulated in the mountains this week.

Plus, several mountain ski resorts took advantage of the cool temperatures and fired up the snow guns, making for over a foot of snow in some areas.

Hazardous driving conditions are expected as mountain roads are particularly slick and snowy, but FOX31 has photos of the contrasting white powder and bright fall colors for your safety and viewing pleasure.

Crested Butte Mountain Resort

Snow fell in the Colorado mountains on Oct. 12, 2023, just as several areas were reaching their peak fall foliage colors, making for a bright contrast of warm-toned leaves and white powder. (Taylor Ahearn, Crested Butte Mountain Resort)

Purgatory Resort

Purgatory Resort saw the first signs of winter on Oct. 12, 2023. A fresh layer of snow came down just as the fall colors in the San Juan Mountains were reaching their peak. (Isaac Dean, Purgatory Resort)

Vail Mountain

Fall colors stood out against a white background of fresh snow at Vail Mountain in Colorado on Oct. 13, 2023. (Photo: Robert Sharpe)

Vail Mountain was covered with a fresh blanket of snow on Oct. 13, 2023. (Eric Dunn, Vail Mountain)

It’s not too late to see the fall colors, but if you plan to go on a drive, prepare for hazardous road conditions in the mountains and be sure to pack emergency supplies and grab chains.