DENVER (KDVR) — It’s time to start planning trips to see the best fall colors in Colorado, with the season of changing leaves arriving. The Pinpoint Weather team is out with its forecast of when you can expect peak colors across the state.

Colorado is having one of its wettest years on record. All that rain may have set the state up for a particularly vivid year for fall foliage.

When can you expect to take a weekend trip to see the best of fall in Colorado? The peak colors are set to start showing in parts of the state by mid-September.

When will fall colors peak in Colorado in 2023?

A map of the 2023 forecast as of Sept. 1 for peak fall colors in Colorado. (FOX31 KDVR)

The Pinpoint Weather team has put out these dates for peak color as of Sept. 1. But keep in mind, a change in the weather over the coming days and weeks could adjust the timing.

Sept. 15-30 :

Rocky Mountain National Park, Steamboat Springs, Flat Tops

Vail, Summit County, Aspen, Gunnison, Grand Mesa

San Juan Mountains, Sangre De Cristo Mountains

Denver area

Photo gallery of fall colors in Colorado

