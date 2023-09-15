DENVER (KDVR) — It’s the time of year to take amazing photos of fall colors in Colorado. Leaves are changing across the state in a year that has potential to have particularly colorful fall foliage.

If you’re heading out to capture fall in Colorado, share your photos in the gallery below.

Just click the “Enter Your Own!” button below to upload your photo. All submissions are reviewed by a member of the team at FOX31 & Channel 2 before they appear on the site. Someone from our stations may reach out about using your photo on TV.

Fall foliage photos from past years in Colorado

Winding mountain road and autumn landscape with vibrant fall colors near Gunnison, Colorado. (Getty Images)

Colorado’s iconic Maroon Bells at autumn (Getty Images)

Road-Rocky Mountain road in the fall-Near Aspen Colorado (Getty Images)

Aspen trees in the Fall along Shrine Pass Road near Vail, Colorado. (Getty Images)

A gondola at Telluride Mountain in Colorado during fall colors (Getty Images)

A bull moose standing in willow bushes in Colorado (Getty Images)

Fall colors near Dillon (Dara Bitler)

Abandon Crystal Mill in Colorado mountain in falls, Crystal, CO (Getty Images)

Autumn Sunrise in the San Juan Mountain Range (getty images)

Fall colors near Dillon (Dara Bitler)

Aspen forest in autumn with fall colors of gold, yellow, blue, white, yellow in San Juan NAtional Forest outside of Ouray and Silverton on the Million Dollar Highway. (Getty Images)

Street in Aspen town at autumn, Colorado (Getty Images)

Crystal Reservoir in the fall with Pikes Peak in the background (Getty Images)

Maroon Bells, Aspen, Colorado during the aspen leaves changing colors for the fall. (Getty Images)

Autumn views near Telluride Colorado Scenic Highway 145 Rocky Mountains (Getty Images)

A golden aspen grove in the Maroon Bells area of Colorado (Getty Images)

Golden Autumn Aspen on Last Dollar Road near Telluride Colorado (Getty Images)

San Juan Mountains in the Background in Autumn on a cloudy day (Getty Images)

Fall colors near Dillon (Dara Bitler)

Fall colors near Dillon (Dara Bitler)

FOX31 and Channel 2 will keep bringing you the best of the season in our fall guide.