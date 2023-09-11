DENVER (KDVR) — The fall colors are starting to peak in the high country. The foliage out west can be at least an hour away from the metro, and long car rides are taxing. These five train tours allow you to sit back, relax and view the fall colors as you leave the city behind.

Leaving from Union Station, the Rocky Mountaineer is a multi-day trip where you can travel from Denver to Moab with an overnight stay in Glenwood Springs. The train heads west, where fall colors should peak in mid-September to early October.

Heading from Chicago to San Francisco, the California Zephyr stops at Union Station before heading toward Salt Lake City. If you have vacation days, check out the multi-day train ride which travels west near the fall foliage.

Less than an hour away from Denver is a train loop day trip from Georgetown to Silver Plume. You can book a fall-themed trip with rides like the Fall Colors Train, Pumpkinfest Train, Autumn Train and the Trick or Treat Train which run throughout September and October.

An hour and a half away from Denver is a top Colorado activity. The train goes up to the top of Pikes Peak. Go through Pikes National Forest and get your fair share of fall colors while also learning the historic background of the ride.

A bit further away from Denver is the Royal Route Railroad which chugs along the Arkansas River. The train goes through more rocky terrain rather than fall colors, but it’s still a way to celebrate the season. The train ride offers Oktoberfest Train tours and serves German-style bratwurst with sauerkraut, spaetzle, mustard, pickled onion and a pretzel.

Fall is just getting started. Book a tour before the best colors are gone.