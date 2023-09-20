DENVER (KDVR) — Whether you fancy yourself a professional leaf-peeper or just like the beautiful fall scenery, there is no shortage of ways to take in the changing colors in Colorado.

One of the best (and easiest) ways to take in the Centennial State in the fall is by driving. FOX31 put together a list of some of the most beautiful fall drives in Colorado:

Boreas Pass

Boreas Pass can be found just southeast of downtown Breckenridge.

It is a 21.5-mile drive popular among drivers, cyclists and hikers.

Even the U.S. Forest Service notes that the pass is a great road to view fall colors.

Peak to Peak Highway

Autumn at a section of Peak-to-Peak Scenic and Historic Byway, Colorado, USA

Peak to Peak Highway is the oldest scenic byway in the state and was first established in 1918, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

It starts north of Central City and Black Hawk and ends at Estes Park.

The drive provides “matchless views of the Continental Divide and its timbered approaches,” according to CDOT.

The highway is 55 miles long and takes around 80 minutes to drive.

Guanella Pass

A motorist drives the highway on Guanella Pass lined with the changing Aspen trees near Georgetown, Colo., on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2005. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)

Guanella Pass is located between Grant and Georgetown.

In addition to beautiful views, it provides access to a number of hiking trails.

The pass is 22 miles long and takes around one hour to drive.

Honorable mentions

All of the previous entries were scenic drives that don’t require anything to enter except a vehicle.

However, there are some gorgeous scenic roads that require tickets or permits to drive on:

Trail Ridge Road , Old Fall River Road and Bear Lake Road The three roads in Rocky Mountain National Park. Entering the park requires a timed entry permit until Oct. 22.

, Mount Blue Sky Scenic Byway Tickets are required to drive on the road and must be bought ahead of time. Only part of the road can be driven due to seasonal closures.

