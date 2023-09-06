DENVER (KDVR) — In just two weeks, leaves will begin to change colors in northern Colorado. It’s time to start planning those leaf-peeping trips and decide which picturesque hikes to take to see the best fall foliage.

Colorado is having one of its wettest years on record. All that rain may have set the state up for a particularly vivid year for fall colors.

The Pinpoint Weather team released its forecast of when you can expect peak colors across the state. Now that you know when colors will peak, it’s time to grab those hiking boots.

Otis, Hallett and Flattop Mountains seen from Sprague Lake in Rocky Mountain National Park in northern Colorado

Views at Kenosha Pass

A woman photographs the brilliant colors in the changing Aspen trees on Guanella Pass near Georgetown, Colo., on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2005. Leaf peeping, a nickname given to the tradition of viewing autumn foliage, is a healthy business generating hundreds of millions of dollars from Maine to Washington as tourists visit forests and surrounding towns. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)

This is a view of maroon lake from about 30 minutes of hiking.

Spring snow melt along Alberta Falls in Rocky Mountain National Park in Estes Park Colorado

Here are some of the best hikes you can do to see the fall colors.

Best hikes for fall foliage

Tenderfoot Mountain Trail

This trail is rated easy to moderate by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The trail is located near Frisco and gives hikers an overlook view of Dillon Reservoir as well as the changing aspens.

Experienced hikers can take the trail all the way up to Tenderfoot Mountain at an elevation of 11,441 feet. However, you don’t need to hike far to see the gorgeous fall leaves.

Sprague Lake Loop in Rocky Mountain National Park

If you are looking to visit a national park and do some leaf-peeping, Sprague Lake is the hike for you.

The loop is a short 0.5-mile roundtrip and rated as easy by the National Park Service. The hiking path is wheelchair and stroller accessible. There are even benches and lookouts for you to snap that perfect fall photo among the gorgeous Rocky Mountains.

But remember, you still need to make a reservation to get into the national park.

Colorado Trail at Kenosha Pass

If you have not checked out the fall colors at Kenosha Pass, it is a must in Colorado.

The pass provides access to the Colorado Trail near Grant. The full out-and-back hike can be around 12 miles, but you can turn around whenever you please and still see some amazing views of the golden aspens.

Mt. Bierstadt on Guanella Pass

A 14er can be pretty daunting if you are just planning on heading to the high country to see the fall leaves, but Guanella Pass offers some of the best leaf-peeping views.

Beginner hikers can walk a small portion of the Mt. Bierdstdat trail and still see some of the amazing fall leaves before turning around. Those feeling adventurous can see the leaves and bag a 14er all in one day.

Maroon Trails Scenic Area

These hiking trails are a several hours drive from Denver, but they are worth it. The Maroon Bells Scenic Area offers an array of hiking trails that are both short and overnight backpacking trips.

You can take the Maroon Bells Scenic Loop Trail and see the dozens of changing aspens from the iconic Maroon Bells mountain peaks.

The Crater Lake trail is another scenic hike that is around 3.5 miles. If you are feeling extra adventurous, grab your overnight pack and take the Four Pass Loop for 25 miles through the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness.

Reservations are also required in this area.

Alberta Falls in Rocky Mountain National Park

Alberta Falls is a popular hiking trail in the national park. According to NPS, the trail is 1.2 miles round trip and is considered easy.

Not only will you get to see a spectacular waterfall, but it is also a great trail to see tons of peak aspens.

Burro Loop Trail in Golden Canyon State Park

The loop is a short drive from Denver and considered a moderate trail. The area is very popular for hiking and provides gorgeous views of the fall foliage.

Since it is a popular hike, parking will be limited. You may want to consider going on a weekday to get the best chance at a spot.

Whatever hike you plan to take this fall, be sure to bring lots of water, comfortable shoes and of course your camera so you can capture all the amazing colors and make your out-of-state friends jealous.