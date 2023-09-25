DENVER (KDVR) — Are you done hearing about pumpkin spice? Well, Colorado is just getting started.

Colorado is the number one state with the most searches for pumpkin spice in the U.S.

Gambling.com used Semrush and Google Trends to analyze the top four most searched pumpkin spice latte-related keywords from the past 90 days in all 50 states.

The terms “Pumpkin Spice Latte,” “Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte,” and “Pumpkin Spice Latte Recipe” were sorted by search volume from each state on Sept. 22.

Out of all the states, Colorado ranked number one for the most searches.

Most pumpkin spice-obsessed states

Colorado Arizona Washington Alaska Wisconsin

Colorado’s obsession with pumpkin spice isn’t new this year. In the past five years, the Google search trend for “pumpkin spice” in Denver alone doubled.

While this is the 20th anniversary since Starbucks crafted the Pumpkin Spice Latte, searches for “pumpkin spice” have only increased.

The not-so-new flavor hit the shelves of more than just coffee shops recently. Hefty created pumpkin spice trash bags last year, and Wendy’s hopped on the pumpkin spice drink trend, but this time it’s a pumpkin spice Frosty. This fall, there’s even a company selling pumpkin spice-flavored ham.

At least in Colorado, it’s not overkill to order a pumpkin spice drink every day of fall. Odds are, the people around you have probably already searched for the recipe this year.