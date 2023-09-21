DENVER (KDVR) — ‘Tis the season for pumpkin picking, carving, painting and anything else you can do with a pumpkin.

The official start of fall is this Saturday, Sept. 23, and pumpkin patches began to open for the season in mid-September with the last of them opening this weekend.

Pick up your pumpkins at these nearby patches.

Just north of Denver, you can choose between 15 pumpkin and gourd varieties at this patch. The pumpkins range in price from free up to $20, and it’s all based on size. Pumpkin picking is open starting on Sept. 23.

Starting on Sept. 30 in Louisville, pre-picked or you-pick pumpkins are available. Admission is $6 per person for everyone above the age of three.

Opening on Sept. 30 in Bennett, you can get admission to the pumpkin patch, corn maze and other fall-related activities. Tickets are $18 for adults and $13 for kids. For pumpkins, it’s 85 cents per pound up to 40 lbs and 60 cents per pound after that.

In Boulder, pick your own pumpkin, fill a wheelbarrow with heirlooms, or purchase some winter squash. The farm is open now.

Opening in October, the pumpkin patch in Hudson offers pick-your-own pumpkins and also grows varieties of gourds and golden corn stalks.

Celebrate the fall harvest with seasonal products like pumpkins, squash, apple cider, fall decorations and even fall-flavored butter. The ranch in Longmont is open on select days in September and seven days a week in October.

Anderson Farms in Erie opened on Sept. 20. This patch overlooks the mountains and creates an Instagram-worthy spot for the fall. Anderson Farms also has a corn maze as well as haunted happenings after dark.

If you can wait a little longer, this patch in Boulder County opens on Oct. 1. It’s over 100 years old and family-owned.

Whether you’re just looking to spice up your home with fall decorations or you’re participating in a jack-o’-lantern carving contest, pumpkins are a fall staple. Check out these places before most of them close at the end of October.