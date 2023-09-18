DENVER (KDVR) — Get lost in the fall festivities with these corn mazes near Denver.

Most corn mazes open in late September, but you can start planning your trip now. Check out the corn mazes that are already open or are opening soon.

Starting on Sept. 20, Anderson Farms, located just outside of Boulder, is opening its corn maze for daytime fun and haunted happenings at night.

The farm has Colorado’s longest-running corn maze, opening in 1999. It includes eight miles of trails and allows you to choose one of three games.

Fritzler Farm Park opened on Sept. 17 and is only open on the weekends.

The yearly designs of this maze in La Salle are unmatched. This year’s design is of Queen Reba’s face. The maze turns sinister at night with haunted features coming out once the sun sets.

Chatfield Farms opened on Sept. 16 and runs all the way to Oct. 29 in Littleton. From a bird’s eye view, the corn maze’s theme is under the sea with fish, a sea turtle and a mermaid. The maze can be viewed from a 15-foot-tall bridge. There’s also a corn mini-maze for younger kids.

Just east of Denver in Bennett sits two corn mazes that span 11 acres. It starts on Sept. 30 and is only open on Saturdays and Sundays. There’s also a petting zoo, antique tractor hayride, pumpkin patch and barrel cart rides.

This cut-by-hand corn maze in Boulder is a narrow, personal experience. Because it’s not plowed by a tractor, it truly feels like you’re surrounded by corn. It’s perfect for a walk with the family as it’s only two acres. It opens for the season on Sept. 23.

North of Denver is a corn maze, pumpkin patch and fall attraction all rolled into one. It’s open on Sept. 23. While this corn maze is about 20 acres long, it only takes about 40 minutes to complete.

Starting Oct. 1, Rock Creek Farm opens its six-mile corn maze. There’s more than just corn in Broomfield. The farm is also known as one of the largest pumpkin patches in northern Colorado with over 8 acres of “U-Pick-Em” pumpkin fields.

These mazes shouldn’t take too long to complete, and most places have more than just corn. Look around the farms or find nearby fall activities to complete your autumn itinerary.