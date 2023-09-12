DENVER (KDVR) — Peak leaf-peeping season is just around the corner, and if you’re still looking for places to take in the beautiful autumn scenery in Colorado, you might want to look to these towns.

While a lot of the most popular fall spots in the country are in the northeast, Colorado boasts some gorgeous scenery, especially in the fall.

And with the state seeing one of the wettest years on record, colors could be even more vivid than usual.

Country Living magazine compiled a list of the 55 best towns in the country for fall foliage, and the Centennial State was home to three.

Breckenridge

Breckenridge, located in Summit County, was named the No. 6 town for fall foliage.

Country Living recommends that people time their trip to the area with Breckenridge Oktoberfest, which happens Sept. 15-17 this year.

Boreas Pass Road was also given a mention. It is a popular stretch of road for drivers, cyclists and hikers to traverse that starts just south of downtown Breckenridge.

Leaves are expected to peak in the area between Sept. 17 and Oct. 1.

Estes Park

Estes Park was listed as the No. 35 top town for fall leaves.

The town, located northwest of Boulder on the east side of Rocky Mountain National Park, is a popular tourist destination in the state.

Leaves are expected to peak in Estes Park and the surrounding area between Sept. 15 and 30.

Ridgway

Ridgway is located in Ouray County in the northern San Juan Mountains. It was named the No. 45 best town for fall and described as “picturesque” by Country Living.

The town is located close to Ridgway State Park and the Ridgway Reservoir.

Leaves in the area could peak as soon as Sept. 19 to Oct. 3.