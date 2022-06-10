DENVER (KDVR) — A series of gun control bills passed the U.S. House this week, but they have no chance of making it through the Senate.

This comes as Colorado’s Senate seat is up for grabs in the 2022 midterm elections.

Two Republicans running for U.S. Senate in Colorado, State Rep. Ron Hanks, and businessman Joe O’Dea discussed what they thought of the bills passed by the House that would raise the minimum age to buy an assault rifle and ban large-capacity magazines.

“We’ve got law after law after law on the books right now. You can’t legislate against evil. It’s impossible,” O’Dea said. “We’ve got to get the moral fabric back in our country. We need parents in the house, we need to get these kids the help that they need.”

“The crime rate is going up and people have the right to defend themselves and their families and their property,” Hanks said.

