DENVER (KDVR) — The November midterm elections are less than 100 days away.

A lot of attention and money will be aimed at Colorado’s new 8th Congressional District.

This Sunday on Colorado Point of View, we speak with the Democrat looking to win that seat, state Rep. Dr. Yadira Caraveo.

Caraveo is taking on Republican state Sen. Barb Kirkmeyer. National forecasts show either Kirkmeyer with a slight advantage or a toss-up.

“I intend to go out and talk to people about everything I’ve been hearing in clinic for the past 10 years,” Caraveo said. “I think once we make that connection and talk about how extreme my opponent is, those numbers will be changing.”

We asked Caraveo about her stance on the Taxpayer Bill of Rights. Caraveo and other Democrats are taking credit for this year’s $750 refund checks. But in 2019, Caraveo supported a ballot measure that would have eliminated TABOR. Republicans are also calling the refunds a political stunt.

“I think the distinguishing feature of this year is not just that it’s an election year,” Caraveo said. “It’s inflation is really affecting people. And so we decided to do this to make sure we’re getting money for people who are spending extra money at the gas pump and the grocery store.”

