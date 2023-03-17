DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Republican Party has a new leader, who will now have to dig the party out of a massive hole following major losses in the 2022 elections.

Outspoken former state Rep. Dave Williams won the race for Colorado GOP chair. Party leaders talk about the new direction for the state’s Republicans on political program “Colorado Point of View.”

Williams is a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump and insists Trump won the 2020 presidential election. It’s an issue that has some Republicans divided in Colorado.

“We’re looking forward to (Williams) coming up with a plan to bring the party together. That’s been one of the key things I’ve heard for the past two years,” Colorado GOP Vice Chair Priscilla Rahn said. “It’s going to take some time. We’re going to have a lot of conversations to make sure everybody feels confident about what our platform is, our talking points, what we’re agreeing upon and our action steps.”

Williams proposes closed Republican primaries

One idea Williams pushed for the Colorado GOP is to let only registered Republicans vote in primary elections. Right now in Colorado, unaffiliated voters can cast ballots in either the Democratic or Republican primaries. It is an idea Rahn supports.

“I think if it’s important if you wear the jersey for your party that you get a say in that,” Rahn said. “But that doesn’t mean we’re not going to talk to voters all across Colorado about coming up with solutions to the problems that we’re suffering under democratic policies.”

Former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters ran against Williams. “Colorado Point of View” asked Rahn if Peters will have a role within the Colorado GOP.

