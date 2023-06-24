DENVER (KDVR) — It has been one year since the Supreme Court issued a monumental decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Colorado Point of View” dug into what’s changed and what’s next.

According to state data, Colorado has seen an uptick in out-of-state patients traveling here to get an abortion.

In 2022, a quarter of all abortions performed in Colorado were for patients who did not live in the state. And more than half of those people, 60% came from Texas. The number of Texans getting an abortion in Colorado jumped more than 500%.

Groups on both sides of the issue discussed their points of view with host Ashley Michels.

“We are seeing a real backlog in access to regular reproductive health care, other aspects of reproductive health care because there has just been such a precipitous change,” Karen Middleton with Cobalt Advocates said.

“We’re very disappointed that Colorado would become a travel destination for abortion tourism but unfortunately because of the policies that have been passed by the policymakers here, that is exactly what is happening,” Nicole Hunt with Focus on the Family said.

