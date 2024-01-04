DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s Secretary of State will certify the presidential primary ballots on Friday, and former President Trump’s name will likely appear on it.

That’s despite Colorado’s Supreme Court ruling that Trump isn’t eligible to hold office under the 14th Amendment because he engaged in insurrection. But the case has been appealed and is headed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

What happens to my ballot if Trump is ultimately taken off the ballot?

Colorado has rules for how to deal with similar situations. According to Secretary of State Jena Griswold, if Trump is disqualified any votes he gets would be simply thrown out.

That could happen due to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in favor of the Colorado Supreme Court, or if the justices refuse to decide in the case. If that happens, the Secretary of State says some voters may be able to change their vote.

“If a voter already has their ballot and hasn’t returned their ballot, they could always get a new one,” Griswold said. “But once you cast your ballot there is no way for us to know which ballot is actually yours. Your vote is anonymous.”

Griswold added this situation has happened in the past, albeit much differently.

“A situation similar to this happened last presidential primary when during early voting two democratic candidates dropped out of the presidential primary, and the same situation arose,” Griswold shared. “Coloradans who had voted for those candidates asked if they could go and vote again and the answer, unfortunately, is no.”

Concerns of a partial U.S. Supreme Court

Secretary of State Jena Griswold also weighed in on what could be an interesting case for the U.S. Supreme Court, since Former President Trump appointed three of the nine justices.

Griswold did not comment on whether she trusts the court to make the decision but said, “I can clearly tell you that I think that the Colorado Supreme Court got it right.”

She later added, “We all have situations where we may disagree with something, but when we live in the United States of America, we make a determination that we will follow the law and judicial proceedings. And that’s exactly what I will do throughout this whole journey through the 14th amendment lawsuit.”

Watch the full interview with Secretary of State Jena Griswold on “Colorado Point of View” on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 7:30 a.m. on Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2.