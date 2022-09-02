DENVER (KDVR) — It’s time for another Truth Check from the race for U.S. Senate in Colorado. Joe O’Dea recently unveiled a new ad, telling voters a little more about himself and his background. Gabrielle Franklin explains what the truth check team found about the candidate in his campaign whose wife calls him an underdog.

“My husband joe has been an underdog his whole life,” Celeste O’Dea says in the ad.

O’Dea’s wife makes her case to voters about why her husband is an underdog. That’s her opinion by the way. It’s another ad, narrated by another friend of a candidate to tell you more about who they are.

“Adopted at birth, union carpenter, left college early, started a construction company from our basement,” Celeste said.

From what we can tell, this is true. O’Dea shared his adoption story on “Colorado Point of View” earlier this year.

His team told us he left Colorado State University without getting his degree in 1986. That is the same year his business Concrete Express was started.

“Joe is a fighter, always has been,” she said.

It’s another opinion from his wife, his campaign team points to his business surviving tough economic periods as a reflection of his toughness.

“He cares about the country, not a political party. When Joe O’Dea says he’s American before Republican, he means it. When Joe says he will fight for the underdogs trying to get ahead, he will because he is one,” Celeste said in the ad.

Because Joe O’Dea hasn’t held office yet, this is all opinion but let’s add some context.

He has said he would support ideas that other Republicans would not necessarily get behind like voting for the bipartisan infrastructure plan. He has said he would vote to confirm Elena Kagan, appointed during the Obama Administration, to the Supreme Court as well as Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett: all from the Trump presidency. He has also said he did not want to see Roe v. Wade overturned. Though he hasn’t held office yet, he has donated to both Republicans and Democrats including John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet.

“I’m Joe O’Dea and I approve of this message,” O’Dea’s voice says as the ad ends.

The bottom line here is that O’Dea is a political outsider so we cannot check a political record for him but his campaign team and his wife want voters to know he didn’t take a traditional path to reach this point.