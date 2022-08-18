DENVER (KDVR) — A federal judge ruled on Thursday the Department of Justice has a week to redact the affidavit that provides details into the search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month.

This Sunday on “Colorado Point of View,” we get a unique perspective on the FBI investigation into Trump from former U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado Jason Dunn, who was appointed by Trump in 2018.

Dunn said in most cases, the legal system defaults toward allowing court proceedings to be made public.

As a former leader at the Department of Justice, he said every indication so far shows the department has gone through the legal process correctly.

“The Department of Justice is a very thoughtful organization. They have extremely smart people there. So my guess is they have thought of all of this,” Dunn said. “A lot of this public blowback on the department, to some extent, they probably expected. Maybe some of the threats of violence, they weren’t expecting, which is unfortunate. But my sense is that they’ve thought this through every step of the way.”

The debate over the release of the affidavit and the search of the former president’s estate has become heated and violent at times, including that attempted attack at an FBI office in Ohio. We asked Dunn about the threats the Justice Department and the FBI are now facing.

“I worked closely with the four or five hundred agents of the FBI here in the Denver office every day. And I can assure everyone here in Colorado that they are apolitical. They’re every bit dedicated public servants as our soldiers in uniform. And they are just trying to do their job and protect the people of Colorado,” Dunn said.

