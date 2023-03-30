DENVER (KDVR) — Sources tell FOX31 that Democrats at the state Capitol have pulled a bill that would ban so-called assault weapons in Colorado.

The proposal was introduced earlier this month and was set for its first hearing on Wednesday in the House Judiciary committee, but it was suddenly removed from the agenda.

The bill “prohibits a person from manufacturing, importing, purchasing, selling, offering to sell, or transferring ownership of an assault weapon.”

“Through sources, I’ve been told it just wasn’t going to pass. It didn’t have the support we thought,” FOX31 political analyst and Democratic strategist Andy Boian said on “Colorado Point of View.”

“The end result was that it wasn’t going to pass, and the end result is the Democrats pulled the bill,” Boian said.

However, a spokesperson with the Colorado House Democrats later said the hearing for the bill was postponed Wednesday because the committee’s agenda for that day was full.

Assault weapons bill likely to die in committee

Groups, including Rocky Mountain Gun Owners, threatened lawsuits and other action if an assault weapons ban passed through the legislature this session.

“That bill was something that was extreme. The governor had said he was unlikely to sign that,” FOX31 political analyst and Republican strategist Michael Fields said. “But I think the heart of it is that it’s an unconstitutional bill.”

The bill will likely eventually be killed in a committee later in the session.

