DENVER (KDVR) — Congress is debating more funding for Israel as calls within the Democratic Party grow to make any additional funding conditional.

House Republicans are already approving a funding measure, but now the bill is being held up in the Senate.

Some Democrats say there should be limits to the funding, although no specifics have been shared. Certain lawmakers argue if the U.S. gives Israel more money, then Israel would have to agree to certain rules about how it moves forward in its war with Hamas.

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet said on “Colorado Point of View” this week that he has not been on board with conditions on military funding in the past, but he said he hasn’t made a final decision yet.

“Israel has to meet the highest standards in the course of this war, and they’re going to have to try to do everything they can to avoid killing civilians,” he said.

Bennet adds: “If we end up applying any conditions, I think we need to understand the very real conditions that Israel is under already.”

The Colorado senator also pushed back against pro-Palestine protests as demonstrators are growing frustrated and arguing the U.S. government is funding genocide.

“Anybody who says that doesn’t understand the history that we’re dealing with here. Anybody who says that doesn’t understand the death cult that Hamas is or what that attack looks like,” Bennet said.

