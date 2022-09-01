DENVER (KDVR) — The midterm elections are a little more than two months away, and Colorado is once again becoming a battleground, especially in the race for U.S. Senate.

This Sunday on “Colorado Point of View,” we sit down for an exclusive interview with Sen. Michael Bennet.

A poll out last week by the Trafalgar Group shows Bennet with about a 6 percentage point lead over republican Joe O’Dea. In a Fox News interview Monday, O’Dea said Bennet is not talking about any of the issues important to voters, such as inflation and high gas prices.

“I am all over the state having conversations with people in red parts of the state and blue parts of the state.” Colorado Democrat Bennet said. “I always hear (O’Dea) go on TV and say ‘we’re going to talk about this, we’re going to talk about that.’ He never seems to pose any solutions to the issues.”

One issue that Bennet said he disagrees with President Biden and many others in his party is the student debt relief plan.

“I think he drew the income thresholds at too high of a level,” Bennet said. “When families are struggling the way they are, two-thirds of the American people don’t have college educations, it seems to me this is not the right priority.”

