DENVER (KDVR) — Ballots for Colorado’s primary elections go out in the mail this Monday, June 6.

Several counties tested voting machines this week, giving the public a look inside the ballot counting process. But unfounded claims of widespread fraud and misconduct have continued since the 2020 presidential election.

Secretary of State Jena Griswold says Colorado is the gold standard for election security.

“We do the types of audits and tests that many states end up adopting in their own state,” Griswold said. “But it gets down to the point that none of our voting equipment is connected to the internet. Coloradans vote on a piece of paper and we do bi-partisan, risk-limiting audits. You don’t have to take it from me. You can take it from former President Trump’s DHS Secretary, who commended the state for election security.”

Griswold joined us on Colorado Point of View this Sunday to talk about election security. You can watch the full interview at 7:30 a.m. on Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2.