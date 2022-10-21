DENVER (KDVR) — It has not been a grand old party at the state Capitol for Republicans over the past 15 years.

Democrats have held the governor’s office, the state Senate and the state house since 2019, and have won every governor’s race since 2006, but things could change in the November election.

On “Colorado Point of View,” both parties make their case for why they should be in power at the state Capitol.

Democrats hold a large majority in the state house at 41-21 but only have a 21-14 majority in the state Senate. Both parties believe they have a chance at winning the Senate on Election Day, and both believe the economy will play a factor.

“You look at the fact that [Democrats] have raised fees, raised taxes, raised the gas tax, raised delivery fees, I think Coloradans are sick of what Democrats are doing and that’s why they want balance in government,” FOX31 and Channel 2 political analyst and Republican strategist Michael Fields said.

“It’s part of a project to invest millions of dollars into our infrastructure, which we desperately need. Anyone who’s driven down Interstate 25 or Interstate 70 knows that,” Executive Director of the Democratic Senate Campaign Fund, Madeline Zann, said about new fees on deliveries and ride shares that went into effect in July. “It’s clear people want that investment to happen, and we have lowered fees in other areas as well.”

The Dobbs vs. Jackson decision that turned abortion rights over to the states will also likely impact who voters decide to put in power at the state Capitol.

“I think the clear contrast is that Republicans in this state are moving to the extreme on social issues,” Zann said. “Coloradans are overwhelmingly pro-choice and Democrats are the only party that will have stood up for a women’s right to choose.”

“I would just say this is scare tactics, given the fact that if there’s balance control in government, nothing is going to change on abortion,” Fields said. “Forty percent of Coloradans say the number one issue is the economy and inflation.”