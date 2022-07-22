DENVER (KDVR) — Heading into the November midterm elections, Republicans are looking to take over the U.S. House, while Democrats try to hold onto as many seats as possible, including Colorado’s 7th Congressional District.

We spoke with the Republican candidate looking to flip that district from blue to red on our political program, Colorado Point of View.

The seat is open for the first time since 2006 after U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Colorado, announced his retirement in January, and Republicans think they have a chance in 2022.

Republican and political newcomer Erik Aadland will take on Democratic state Sen. Brittany Pettersen in November.

“I have a beautiful family. I have three small children. But I feel we’re at a point, we’re at a crossroads where their future is in jeopardy,” Aadland said. “I think these radical progressive policies don’t serve Colorado. They don’t serve the American people. It’s reflected in inflation. It’s reflected in national security issues and the unprecedented global instability.”

Colorado Point of View covered several topics with Aadland, including inflation, abortion, gun rights versus gun control and the 2020 election, as the Jan. 6 Select Committee held its eighth scheduled hearing on Thursday.

“There was undue influence that might have changed the outcome,” Aadland said when asked if the 2020 election was stolen from former President Trump. “Here’s my point: I think the American people have a right to make sure and to demand that their elections are free and secure.”

Colorado Point of View reached out several times to Pettersen’s campaign and has not heard back.

You can watch the entire interview with Aadland on Colorado Point of View this Sunday at 7:30 a.m. on Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2.