DENVER (KDVR) — A Republican has not held the governor’s seat in Colorado since 2002, but two candidates hoping to change that fact discussed their stances on several issues.

Republicans Heidi Ganahl, a University of Colorado regent, and Greg Lopez discussed topics from last week’s GOP assembly that focused on election security and integrity. Many in attendance said they want to get rid of mail-in voting in the state.

“A lot of people see it as convenient. When you talk to people, they say it’s easy for me to vote because I can vote in my living room or I can vote during a commercial. But I think it’s more important for people to actually know what it is the issues are and stand in line,” Lopez said.

“I think mail-in balloting absolutely has a place, but I also think there are other things we can do to secure the process like ballot harvesting can be an issue. Cleaning up the voter rolls, making sure photo IDs are used at the right places in the process,” Ganahl said.

Crime rates in Colorado continue to rise and these candidates have their own opinions on how to fix some major issues but both agree that law enforcement should be supported.

“Well, day one I would give pink slips to the parole board and replace those folks with people who care about keeping the bad guys in jail and protecting our neighborhoods and our cities,” Ganahl said.

“You got to let the law enforcement agencies know you’re there with them. You’re going to stand up tall to defend them. You’re going to make sure people recognize these men and women in uniform, they’re husbands, they’re fathers, they’re brothers, they’re sisters,” Lopez said.

