DENVER (KDVR) — Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, R-D03, is moving to the eastern plains, after deciding to leave the race for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.

Now she’s running to replace Congressman Ken Buck, R-D04, who announced he’s not seeking reelection back in November. Boebert will have to go up against several other Republicans for the seat in March, including State Representative Mike Lynch, the Colorado House Minority Leader.

“Colorado Point of View” political analysts, Jake Zambrano and Alvina Vasquez, are hesitant that the congresswoman from the Western Slope can win in a new district, though.

Democratic strategist Alvina Vasquez called Boebert “a loser.”

“She’s kind of giving up her district,” Vasquez said. “Like she’s already in her mind lost that district and now she’s finding a place here. I think she’s looking for a job. I don’t know if she’s really committed to the constituents.”

Republican strategist, Jake Zambrano, said Boebert couldn’t win the third district.

“She couldn’t win the 3rd, so at that point she made a decision politically to ‘Where else can I go to stay a member of Congress?’ and to me that reflects her district shopping more to be able to stay a part of what she determined to be the swamp.”

Zambrano added that she is a frontrunner in the race due to the amount of money already fundraised.

