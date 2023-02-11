DENVER (KDVR) — President Joe Biden covered several topics during his contentious State of the Union address including the economy, working with Republicans, the security threat from China and much more.

“Colorado Point of View” revealed brand new reactions to the president’s address, plus new insight from Rep. Jason Crow on the threat from China on this week’s show.

Just a couple hours before speaking with Crow, the Pentagon confirmed the U.S. military shot down a second object from the sky over Alaska. Crow, who is a member of the House Armed Services and the House Intelligence Committee, said he expects a briefing on this second object.

Crow also said the Biden administration made the right decision to wait to shoot down the Chinese spy balloon that was spotted over the U.S. until it was over water. The military will conduct something called Foreign Material Exploitation, something Crow said he is familiar with from his time in the military.

“By shooting it down over the ocean, we’re going to be able to collect this device and learn a lot about it, learn about what the Chinese were doing, what their capabilities are,” Crow said. “The initial reports are that there was potentially Western devices and technology that was integrated into this balloon. So if we have Western companies, and this material is making its way into Chinese spy devices, we need to shut that down.”

Club Q hero invited to State of the Union address

Crow invited the man who stopped the deadly Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs, Richard Fierro, to the State of the Union address this week to push for gun control legislation that has been introduced in Congress.

“Overwhelmingly Colorado supports an assault weapons ban, America supports an assault weapons ban,” Crow said. “I grew up a hunter. I’m a gun owner now. I respect responsible gun ownership in America. But these weapons don’t belong in our streets, in our schools, in our places of worship.”

Crow also discussed the upcoming debt limit talks and more. Watch the full discussion on “Colorado Point of View” this Sunday at 7:30 a.m. on Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2.