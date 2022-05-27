DENVER (KDVR) — Democratic Congressman Jason Crow discussed what he thinks should be done to curb gun violence in America and here in Colorado following the Texas school shooting massacre.

Investigators say the 18-year-old gunman legally bought two AR-style rifles, just days after his birthday and days before the attack.

Crow said it is time for both sides to take action.

“I’m sick of my colleagues, some of my colleagues, taking moments of silence, sending thoughts and prayers, saying ‘we need to focus on healing,’ and then moving forward and not doing a damn thing about it. I’ve had enough of that,” Crow said. “People have elected me to make laws. They elected me to make policy. And a big part of that is public safety, whether it be the safety of our roads, the safety of our foods, the safety of our families, this is a public safety issue and we can do things to fix it.”

FOX31/Channel 2 invited all three of Colorado’s Republican members of Congress to be guests on “Colorado Point of View,” but they declined the invitation.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado, did tweet from her personal account following the shooting, “Nancy Pelosi had no problem bussing in 25,000 armed troops to protect her with AR-15s in an empty, locked-down city. At a minimum, our schools can have certified armed teachers to protect our children from deranged maniacs who wish to do them harm.”

You can see the full one-on-one interview with Crow this Sunday on Colorado Point of View at 7:30 a.m. on Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2.