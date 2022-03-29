DENVER (KDVR) — If Coloradans want to be in the know, learn about critical issues and see elected officials held to account, they now have a new place to turn to.

“Colorado Point of View” will cover state politics and major issues with in-depth interviews and analysis. The show will air statewide Sunday mornings, premiering this weekend on April 2.

Anchored by Matt Mauro with reporting from Gabrielle Franklin covering the state capitol and local reporters from every corner of the state, “Colorado Point of View” will be a forum for the state’s biggest policymakers to discuss the challenges and solutions for our growing state.

It’s a place Coloradans can rely on every Sunday morning to hear about the issues that matter from the Western Slopes, the Eastern Plains, the Mountains and the Denver Metro.

How to watch on Sundays

“Colorado Point of View” will air Sunday mornings across Colorado on the stations of Nexstar Media Group.

Denver 7:30 a.m. on Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2 KWGN

Colorado Springs 5:30 a.m. on FOX21 News KXRM

Grand Junction 7 a.m. on MyNetworkGJ Channel 16 KGJT

Durango 5:30 a.m. on KREZ News 6

