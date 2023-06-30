DENVER (KDVR) — An audio recording of former President Donald Trump from two years ago at his New Jersey club revealed more about the federal charges over his handling of classified documents.

In the two-minute clip, the former president could be heard saying, “This is secret information. Look, look at this.” Later, the recording picked up another comment where he allegedly could be heard saying, “See as president I could’ve declassified it, now I can’t. You know, but this is still a secret.”

Trump previously said it wasn’t classified documents he was showing, but newspaper and magazine articles. Former U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado, Jason Dunn, said it’s now the prosecutor’s job to authenticate the audio recording.

“It’s pretty clear from the indictment that people in the room including I think the reporter who made that recording and apparently had told the president that he was being recorded,” Dunn said on “Colorado Point of View” this week. “That person apparently has already been a witness to the grand jury based on what’s in the indictment. So, they will have to authenticate that recording through that person’s testimony and be able to show that it actually was the president, and it was recorded by a person in the room.”

But the prosecution could deal with other issues with the release of the recording. Dunn said the evidence could be thrown out, but only if the court finds it was leaked in an effort to influence the public or a potential jury.

“There’s obviously a couple likely scenarios that it came from the Department of Justice, that they leaked it. It also could be that it was leaked by the person that recorded it, so there’s a variety of scenarios,” Dunn said.

The former federal prosecutor believes Trump’s legal team will argue it was a leak.

“I think they’ve already made some statements, that it was the prosecution and the Department of Justice that leaked it in order to taint the case.,” Dunn said. “And they will make arguments to the courts about that. That’s a hard case to prove other than just having the audio out there.”

