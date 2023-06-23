DENVER (KDVR) — A new poll taken last week showed more Americans support legal abortions following the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last year.

According to the Gallup poll, nearly 70% of Americans say abortion should generally be legal in the first three months of pregnancy. Gallup said that is a record high with the most support since it started the survey 27 years ago.

At the same time, it also showed more people identify as pro-life than last year.

Nicole Hunt with Focus on the Family spoke with “Colorado Point View” on the poll results.

“Most Americans are somewhere in the middle and they certainly don’t embrace that kind of extreme abortion positioning. Unfortunately, that is the position here in Colorado,” Hunt said. “That’s why a lot of women come here for their late-term abortions but I think as long as the abortion lobby is going to continue to push for abortion on demand for any reason, it’s going to be very difficult to find any common ground.”

Karen Middleton with Cobalt Advocates had a different opinion from the other side of the issue.

“People have different comfort levels about access to abortion later in pregnancy. However, whether the government should be doing it or whether people are making that decision with their physician and their family is really the big difference here,” Middleton said.

