DENVER (KDVR) — Ballots for Colorado’s primary elections are due on Tuesday.

Only about 525,000 voters have turned in their ballots as of Wednesday. So, our political analysts break down the biggest primary races this Sunday on “Colorado Point of View.”

Democratic strategist and presidential and gubernatorial senior advisor Andy Boian and Republican strategist and director of the Advance Colorado Institute, Michael Fields discuss the Republican primaries for U.S. Senate, governor, secretary of state and several congressional primaries.

Ballots are due by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28.

You can find the nearest ballot drop box on the secretary of state’s website.

