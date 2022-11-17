DENVER (KDVR) — Democrat Jared Polis easily won re-election for a second term as Colorado governor in the 2022 midterm elections. Now he is getting national attention following his landslide victory.

This Sunday on Colorado Point of View, the political panel discusses Polis’ political future. This past week, the governor was asked about a potential run for president on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” and on Fox Business.

“First of all, I have the job I love. I’m really passionate about Colorado. I hope everyone visits Colorado,” Polis said on Maher’s show.

The political panel said Polis may have more trouble on a national stage.

“In national politics, running for president takes a personality factor,” FOX31 and Channel 2 political analyst and Republican strategist Michael Fields said. “You just watch the debates against Heidi Ganahl, he just didn’t look like he was presidential. He didn’t look like he’d do well on that debate stage. There’s something called presidential timber, and I don’t think he has it.”

“Outside Colorado, he’s going to have a very tough time and I think (Polis) knows that,” FOX31 and Channel 2 political analyst and Democratic strategist Andy Boian said. “Whereas there are governors who are nationally known, like (Florida Gov.) Ron DeSantis, for example, like (Michigan Gov.) Gretchen Whitmer for example, like (California Gov.) Gavin Newsom, who are nationally known and probably have a much better chance of winning the nomination than say a Jared Polis, with all due respect.”

Watch the political panel also discuss former President Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential bid and a one-on-one interview with Sen. Michael Bennet on Colorado Point of View this Sunday at 7:30 a.m. on Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2.