DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado voters will receive mail-in ballots in about three weeks. At the top of the ballot, voters will see the race for Colorado governor. Results from a new FOX31/Channel 2/Emerson College/The Hill poll found Gov. Jared Polis holds a nearly 17-point lead over Republican challenger Heidi Ganahl.

The poll also found that the most important issue for voters this November is the economy. Numbers from the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee found Colorado is tied with Utah for the highest inflation in the country, at 15.4% in July.

Polis discussed what he’s done and what he will do to try to lower costs in Colorado.

“One of my goals as governor if I get re-elected, I want to make sure we can extend property tax cuts so no one is priced out of where they live just because their home has appreciated,” Polis said. “And of course, investments like preschool and kindergarten save people money. That’s money that can go to put food on the table, pay rent or save for college and retirement.”

Rising crime in Colorado is also becoming an issue during the race for governor. New numbers out this month from the National Insurance Crime Bureau show that Colorado had the highest vehicle theft rate in the nation last year.

“I think as people look to elect a governor, they’re going to look to a governor with a plan to make Colorado one of the safest states,” Polis said. “We laid out our plan to make Colorado one of the 10 safest states across different categories. We’re currently in the middle of the pack. That’s not good enough for Coloradans. We got the first part of our plan through the legislature, bi-partisan. It was an investment in more, and better, policing and law enforcement.”

