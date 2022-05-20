DENVER (KDVR) — Embattled Mesa County Clerk and recorder, Tina Peters responded to a new report that refutes her claim there was voting interference in the 2020 and 2021 elections.

The 21st Judicial District Attorney’s report done for Peters and the Clerk and Recorder’s Office that was released Thursday claimed Mesa County voting machines created separate election-related databases, without any human intervention.

Video evidence from the DA’s investigation shows workers did create those databases. But Peters still claims voting machines are not secure.

“No one has addressed looking into the machines to see what has been happening by this vendor that manufactures the machines and what goes on,” Peters said. “It’s been a mystery box, a mystery black box. And this is the first time that these have been revealed.”

Peters also called 21st Judicial District Attorney Dan Rubenstein a “never-Trumper,” and said the current indictments against her in an election breach investigation were politically motivated.

She spoke exclusively with Matt Mauro on “Colorado Point of View” which you can watch Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. on Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2.