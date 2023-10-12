DENVER (KDVR) — Parents across the United States are being urged to delete social media apps, like TikTok and X, off their children’s phones as the war between Israel and Hamas ramps up.

More wartime content is appearing on social media, and now the terrorist group Hamas is warning people it will broadcast the torturing and killing of hostages if Israeli troops target civilian areas of Gaza.

The director of the Center of Middle East Studies at the University of Denver joined “Colorado Point of View” this week and discussed how Hamas’ tactic is similar to ISIS: to “create scare and fear among American populations.”

“One of the goals of Hamas when it took 100-plus hostages to the Gaza strip … was to make an exchange with Palestinian prisoners,” Micheline Ishay said.

Ishay said there should be some form of regulation with social media content, especially during a war. The European Union has a similar mindset, telling social media companies to do more to keep misinformation about the war off the platforms.

Still, the DU professor said social media can be helpful.

“Sometimes the news does not arrive on time, and social media provide filler for the lack of information,” she said.

She added that it can be beneficial for families searching for loved ones, but they will likely see gruesome images along the way.

