DENVER (KDVR) — The tragic scenes from Uvalde, Texas are too familiar to many here in Colorado and different perspectives on how to prevent mass shootings in our state have been voiced.



KDVR’s Data Desk found Colorado has had 28 school shootings since 1970, according to the Naval Postgraduate School.

State Representative Tom Sullivan, whose son Alex was killed in the 2012 Aurora theater shooting, said Colorado is passing laws to prevent gun violence, including the Red Flag Law signed in 2020.

“We’re doing safe storage. That’s going to help so that people are securing their firearms in their homes,” Sullivan said. “Reporting lost and stolen firearms, that’s important. We are one of the few states in the country who have initiated a gun violence prevention directorship.”

But gun-rights advocates have a different approach.

“We protect our most valuable things with firearms. We protect our banks. If you went to the Avs game, there’s cops everywhere with firearms, because we are protecting our people,” Rocky Mountain Gun Owners Executive Director Talyor Rhodes said. “Why are we not protecting our most valuable resource in our children with firearms.”

