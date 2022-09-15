DENVER (KDVR) — U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s bid for re-election got some national attention after her recent debate with her Democratic opponent in the 3rd Congressional District, Adam Frisch.

This Sunday on “Colorado Point of View,” our political analysts break down that debate and the race.

Boebert tried to call out the debate moderator for supporting Diane Mitsch Bush, Boebert’s 2020 Democratic opponent in the district.

“You shouldn’t have moderators that are supporting former people who ran against (Boebert). I think it’s easy for Club 20 to find someone who’s more impartial,” FOX31 and Channel 2 political analyst and Republican strategist Michael Fields said. “The question is, is (Boebert) in any danger of losing her seat? And she is not in any danger of losing her seat.”

“The only response Republicans have is, ‘We should look at the moderator?’ Give me a break,” FOX31 and Channel 2 political analyst and Democratic strategist Andy Boian said. “You got to look at the person who’s doing the work. She’s a clown.”

