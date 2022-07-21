DENVER (KDVR) — The November midterm election is still months away, but one candidate is getting an early start on his re-election campaign.

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colorado, released his first campaign ad of the 2022 election season on Thursday.

The ad re-introduces voters to the incumbent senator, who is facing republican Joe O’Dea in November. Bennet’s campaign said the ad focuses on how he has made a priority in Washington of fighting corruption and corporate special interests.

This comes as new numbers show Bennet is well ahead of O’Dea when it comes to money. According to the Federal Election Commission, Bennet has more than $8 million in cash on hand to O’Dea’s $841,000.

On our political program, Colorado Point of View, our political analysts why Bennet is putting out an ad this far out from the election.

“I think this is an introductory ad. I think this is an ad to re-introduce Michael Bennet to the American public,” FOX31 and Channel 2 political analyst and Democratic strategist Andy Boian said. “And I think it’s an important thing to distinguish between issue-based and general issue campaign ads like this one.”

“Michael Bennet has been in office for a long time,” FOX31 and Channel 2 political analyst and Republican strategist Michael Fields said. “He doesn’t need to introduce, he needs to come up with solutions.”

But Republicans are showing they believe they can win in November. O’Dea reportedly held a fundraiser in Washington this week. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell made an appearance and said, “We’re going to be all-in in Colorado. (O’Dea is) the perfect candidate for the nature of your state. We think we can win this race.”

